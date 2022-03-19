Previous
preparing the shoe by aecasey
preparing the shoe

The farrier was here today. Five horses got trims and shoes.
19th March 2022

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Christina
This is great!
March 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
I love these shots of yours, such wonderful captures and details.
March 21st, 2022  
