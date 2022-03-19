Sign up
Photo 3476
preparing the shoe
The farrier was here today. Five horses got trims and shoes.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
2
2
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
hands
hammer
horseshoe
anvil
farrier
Christina
This is great!
March 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
I love these shots of yours, such wonderful captures and details.
March 21st, 2022
