aecasey
ruffled

There are always a few doves in the windbreaks when I walk. It was a windy evening, but this dove didn't seem to mind its ruffled feathers.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Milanie ace
Nice catch of those ruffled feathers
April 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 4th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love the light
April 4th, 2022  
