Photo 3488
ruffled
There are always a few doves in the windbreaks when I walk. It was a windy evening, but this dove didn't seem to mind its ruffled feathers.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
3
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3786
photos
219
followers
177
following
955% complete
View this month »
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st March 2022 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
dove
,
april-birds
Milanie
ace
Nice catch of those ruffled feathers
April 4th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 4th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love the light
April 4th, 2022
