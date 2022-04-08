Previous
cottonwood by aecasey
cottonwood

Another for my get-pushed challenge in the style of Jonathan Chritchley. I did better with the background, but forgot the square crop and I did center the leaves, rather than favoring a left or right one-third.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Joan Robillard
Fabulous bw
Fabulous bw
April 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Stunningly beautiful!!
April 10th, 2022  
April ace
Jacqueline @jacqbb My last for the push. Your push prompted me to visit the horses where I noticed one with a bad eye. The winds were terrible, and her eye was a mess, but she wouldn't let anyone help her. She got a vet visit who cleaned her eye and sent her home with eye cream. Had I not been visiting I'm not sure when we would have caught it, because she was fine the day before. We had three days of high wind warnings and awful, awful dirty wind. So...very timely push chalenge!
April 10th, 2022  
