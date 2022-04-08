Sign up
Photo 3496
cottonwood
Another for my get-pushed challenge in the style of Jonathan Chritchley. I did better with the background, but forgot the square crop and I did center the leaves, rather than favoring a left or right one-third.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
leaves
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-506
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous bw
April 10th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Stunningly beautiful!!
April 10th, 2022
April
ace
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
My last for the push. Your push prompted me to visit the horses where I noticed one with a bad eye. The winds were terrible, and her eye was a mess, but she wouldn't let anyone help her. She got a vet visit who cleaned her eye and sent her home with eye cream. Had I not been visiting I'm not sure when we would have caught it, because she was fine the day before. We had three days of high wind warnings and awful, awful dirty wind. So...very timely push chalenge!
April 10th, 2022
