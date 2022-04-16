Previous
vw by aecasey
Photo 3500

vw

JackieR challenged me to do a still life this week. I've always loved Ashrafel Arefin's work. I found this little VW at Walgreens a few weeks ago, and it reminded me of some of his images. Used the lensbaby, since I can't do layers and such.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April ace
JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond I found this little VW at Walgreens. I've been waiting to use it. I have a tutorial from Ashrafel Arefin that include layers with this subject. Bucket list....
April 18th, 2022  
