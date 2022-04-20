Sign up
Photo 3508
some extra help
This little calf wasn't feeling well. A helping hand picked him up and carried him over for a shot of antibiotics. Hopefully he'll be on his way to feeling better soon.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3806
photos
217
followers
174
following
961% complete
View this month »
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
Views
3
365
Canon EOS 80D
20th April 2022 11:21am
cowboy
,
bw
,
calf
