winter's return

This was not forecast, and we are caught completely unprepared. It's a regular blizzard outside. White out conditions. Powerful winds driving the snow. It started with lightning and thunder before sunrise, and as it changed to snow it got really nasty. All the highways are closed. Between zero visibility and drifting snow, the employees can't get home tonight so are bunking next door. We really need the moisture. We really did not need the horrible wind and driving snow.