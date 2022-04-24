Previous
ice and rocks by aecasey
Photo 3511

ice and rocks

From near 80 degrees F Friday, with high winds and blowing fields, to snow, ice and freezing temperatures, Mother Nature has not been kind these past few days. Yet even in its brutality, there can be spots of beauty.
24th April 2022

April

ace
@aecasey
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
April 27th, 2022  
