Photo 3515
painted lady
Migratory butterfly ... signs of spring!
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3813
photos
216
followers
174
following
963% complete
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th April 2022 11:17am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
dandelion
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful detail.
May 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focusing - looks great on black
May 1st, 2022
