Photo 3531
blurred Harold
Francoise challenged me to work with blur this week. I'm late posting, but here's a bit of soft focus with a lensbaby.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
2
1
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
blur
cat
april-pets
april-get-pushed
get-pushed-311
Francoise
@francoise
A bit late, but a bit of blur.
May 17th, 2022
Intriguing. I definitely thought it was a cat, then was badly to see tags confirming.
May 17th, 2022
