blossom

The trees and bushes have been so patient this year and are just now starting to put out leaves and blossoms. I wandered in the yard and prairie taking pictures and feeling a bit silly because I thought I'd have loads of time to enjoy the blooms. Wrong! Thunderstorm with hail. 😡 And ... now the forecast has two nights of freezing temperatures at the end of the week! 😱 I know I can't save the lilacs and apple blossoms, but I'm hoping I can find some way to save my alliums. They are so close to blooming!