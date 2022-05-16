Previous
blossom by aecasey
Photo 3533

blossom

The trees and bushes have been so patient this year and are just now starting to put out leaves and blossoms. I wandered in the yard and prairie taking pictures and feeling a bit silly because I thought I'd have loads of time to enjoy the blooms. Wrong! Thunderstorm with hail. 😡 And ... now the forecast has two nights of freezing temperatures at the end of the week! 😱 I know I can't save the lilacs and apple blossoms, but I'm hoping I can find some way to save my alliums. They are so close to blooming!
16th May 2022

Joan Robillard ace
Hope you are successful in saving your alliums
May 18th, 2022  
