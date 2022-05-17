Sign up
Photo 3534
silhouette
I really liked the framing of the robin, and the contrast between the textures of the pine tree and the sky.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3849
photos
214
followers
173
following
968% complete
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
312
3531
3532
313
3533
314
315
3534
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th May 2022 7:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
silhouette
