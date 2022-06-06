Sign up
Photo 3554
swallowtail
A yellow swallowtail came through! I have been watching for the return of butterflies for a few weeks. I've only seen a few Red Admirals, possibly one Painted Lady, but not a single Monarch. I do hope they are just delayed.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
1
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3882
photos
213
followers
172
following
973% complete
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th June 2022 2:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
yellow swallowtail
,
30dayswild2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture with the butterfly and flowers
June 8th, 2022
