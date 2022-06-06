Previous
swallowtail by aecasey
Photo 3554

swallowtail

A yellow swallowtail came through! I have been watching for the return of butterflies for a few weeks. I've only seen a few Red Admirals, possibly one Painted Lady, but not a single Monarch. I do hope they are just delayed.
6th June 2022

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture with the butterfly and flowers
June 8th, 2022  
