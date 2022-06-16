Sign up
Photo 3564
fritillary
Two fritillary butterflies visited the yard today. It's so nice to see some of the larger butterflies. I even saw a Monarch floating through the windbreaks this evening. First one!
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
fritillary
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and beautiful colour, loe the orange on green.
June 17th, 2022
