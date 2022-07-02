Previous
mule team by aecasey
mule team

They pull the stagecoach at Fort Robinson.
I visited the park today for the annual Wildlife Art Show. I bought a few Christmas presents from three of the artists showing there. There were a few artists I like to visit who weren't there this year. The show was about half the size it was pre-pandemic. It's held in the old Veterinarian Clinic, and the artists show in the old animal stalls. The smaller number of artists was noticeable. Still, it's a nice outing, and the Fort was full of visitors and activities.
Francoise ace
@aecasey thank-you for the challenge. How about an abstract from nature featuring color? If you'd rather another, I'll come up with a different challenge.
July 4th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful portrait of the mules!
July 4th, 2022  
