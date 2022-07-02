mule team

They pull the stagecoach at Fort Robinson.

I visited the park today for the annual Wildlife Art Show. I bought a few Christmas presents from three of the artists showing there. There were a few artists I like to visit who weren't there this year. The show was about half the size it was pre-pandemic. It's held in the old Veterinarian Clinic, and the artists show in the old animal stalls. The smaller number of artists was noticeable. Still, it's a nice outing, and the Fort was full of visitors and activities.