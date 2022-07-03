Sign up
Photo 3581
sparkler
'Tis the season for fireworks ... and Francoise challenged me to do night photography this week. We spent the evening with youngest son and his family where we enjoyed dinner and fireworks. This was taken timely (after I got home), but posted late.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Tags
hands
,
sparkler
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-517
Francoise
@francoise
... one last night photograph
July 4th, 2022
