Previous
Next
sparkler by aecasey
Photo 3581

sparkler

'Tis the season for fireworks ... and Francoise challenged me to do night photography this week. We spent the evening with youngest son and his family where we enjoyed dinner and fireworks. This was taken timely (after I got home), but posted late.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
Francoise @francoise ... one last night photograph
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise