is she still there? by aecasey
is she still there?

I surprised a mommy racoon with her little ones when I returned to the yard after my evening walk. I was on her normal path by the barn, so she tried a detour through the horse pen. Here she is checking to see where I am.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

@aecasey
Corinne C ace
A fun pic and so cute
July 12th, 2022  
*lynn ace
so cute ...love it!
July 12th, 2022  
