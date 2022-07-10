Sign up
Photo 3588
is she still there?
I surprised a mommy racoon with her little ones when I returned to the yard after my evening walk. I was on her normal path by the barn, so she tried a detour through the horse pen. Here she is checking to see where I am.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
racoon
Corinne C
ace
A fun pic and so cute
July 12th, 2022
*lynn
ace
so cute ...love it!
July 12th, 2022
