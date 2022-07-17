Previous
killdeer chick by aecasey
killdeer chick

One of the little ones...The other three headed west, while this one tried to follow the parent who had intended to draw me away. Sooo tiny ....
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

April

ace
@aecasey
ace
Harbie ace
Wonderful capture!! So cute!
July 20th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
So sweet
July 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
So tiny and so adorable! Which mode do you use for your bird shots April?
July 20th, 2022  
