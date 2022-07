bounding through the wheat

The birds weren't the only ones enjoying the wheat field. This doe has a fawn. I've seen them together, but she usually has the fawn very hidden. She saw me coming down the trail, and after approaching to see what I was doing, she decided to bound away. I liked seeing her leap over the heads of wheat. Sadly for me, the fawn stayed hidden. I didn't see it until evening, and then, only fleetingly.