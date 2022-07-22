Previous
bee on milkweed by aecasey
Photo 3600

bee on milkweed

Showy milkweed is about four feet tall with large flower heads covered in pinkish blooms. This milkweed is often seen in the barrow pits along roadways here. I've encouraged it in my garden in the hopes it would attract Monarchs. No such luck this year.

I was worried about the bumblebee as this plant traps small insects. A slip of the foot and the insect gets caught in a sticky pollen ball. Small insects can't get away. I kept an eye on the bumblebee. Thankfully it either never got caught or was strong enough to avoid getting stuck.
22nd July 2022

