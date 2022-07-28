Widow Skimmer

Visited mom today and took her out to the lake. She enjoys the ride. I enjoy the variety of birds and insects. The lake was very low, with a heron standing toward the middle fishing. Loads of dragonflies in the reeds. I thought my camera battery would be fine, until I spent an hour trying to get the heron and chasing dragonflies. The heron was just out of reach of my lens, and the dragonflies were busy flying, though I did get a few images before the very low battery put an end to photography for the afternoon.