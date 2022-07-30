Previous
dragonflies by aecasey
dragonflies

Two Widow Skimmers in the cattails. Converted to black and white, and then inverted.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Milanie ace
Neat way of processing this
July 31st, 2022  
