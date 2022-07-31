Previous
high key goatsbeard by aecasey
Photo 3609

high key goatsbeard

Wendy challenged me to do a high key black and white this week. I thought I'd try it with some goatsbeard.
31st July 2022

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

April ace
Wendy @farmreporter ... Another attempt at high key black and white
August 1st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Like diamonds, instant fav
August 1st, 2022  
