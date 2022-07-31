Sign up
Photo 3609
high key goatsbeard
Wendy challenged me to do a high key black and white this week. I thought I'd try it with some goatsbeard.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
droplets
,
goatsbeard
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-521
April
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
... Another attempt at high key black and white
August 1st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Like diamonds, instant fav
August 1st, 2022
