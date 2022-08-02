Previous
smokey sunset by aecasey
Photo 3611

smokey sunset

The only clouds in the sky tonight. Smokey colors. There's a wildfire about 60 miles southwest, caused by dry lightening.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Photo Details

Pam ace
This is stunning!
August 4th, 2022  
