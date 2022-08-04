Sign up
Photo 3613
summer fallow
Very, very hot day (heat advisory out), but the tractor is air conditioned and there's only a few hours left to finish the field.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
5
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3963
photos
218
followers
172
following
989% complete
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th August 2022 9:25am
Privacy
Public
tractor
,
farming
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot! Beautifully textured.
August 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and processing, it sure looks hot out there!
August 7th, 2022
haskar
ace
It's great that the farmer has air conditioning in the tractor. This work cannot be postponed. Great shot and colours.
August 7th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Like a painting! Excellent!
August 7th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Gosh that looks dry. Wonderful
Forgive me asking, are you farmers or live near farms??
August 7th, 2022
Forgive me asking, are you farmers or live near farms??