summer fallow by aecasey
summer fallow

Very, very hot day (heat advisory out), but the tractor is air conditioned and there's only a few hours left to finish the field.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot! Beautifully textured.
August 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and processing, it sure looks hot out there!
August 7th, 2022  
haskar ace
It's great that the farmer has air conditioning in the tractor. This work cannot be postponed. Great shot and colours.
August 7th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Like a painting! Excellent!
August 7th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Gosh that looks dry. Wonderful

Forgive me asking, are you farmers or live near farms??
August 7th, 2022  
