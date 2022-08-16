Previous
tiny toad by aecasey
Photo 3625

tiny toad

Rescued from the window well so he had to put up with the camera for a few moments.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
993% complete

amyK ace
Great detail on that eye
August 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow the eye is amazing. fav.
August 18th, 2022  
