Photo 3626
missed us
Early evening thunderstorm buildup. We got lots of wind and dirt. The rain and hail moved east.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
4
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3976
photos
216
followers
171
following
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
cloudscape
Christina
Wow - LOVE this!
August 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, that's quite the shot. Wonderful light, and what a sky!
August 19th, 2022
julia
ace
Great looking sky.. Pitt no rain came with it.
August 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderf capture of all that drama up there!
August 19th, 2022
