missed us by aecasey
Photo 3626

missed us

Early evening thunderstorm buildup. We got lots of wind and dirt. The rain and hail moved east.
17th August 2022

ace
aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
993% complete

Christina
Wow - LOVE this!
August 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, that's quite the shot. Wonderful light, and what a sky!
August 19th, 2022  
julia ace
Great looking sky.. Pitt no rain came with it.
August 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderf capture of all that drama up there!
August 19th, 2022  
