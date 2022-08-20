Sign up
Photo 3629
zoom burst sunflower
northy challenged me to motion blur this week. Decided to zoom burst some flowers. The sunflowers worked best.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3982
photos
215
followers
171
following
994% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st August 2022 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
sunflower
,
motion blur
,
zoom burst
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-524
April
ace
northy
@northy
... Got out the tripod and zoom lens. Haven't done a zoom burst for a long time. It's always fun to see what you get.
August 21st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice result!
August 21st, 2022
☠northy
ace
Oh yes! This is lovely…. Nice response to the challenge!
August 21st, 2022
