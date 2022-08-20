Previous
Next
zoom burst sunflower by aecasey
Photo 3629

zoom burst sunflower

northy challenged me to motion blur this week. Decided to zoom burst some flowers. The sunflowers worked best.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
994% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
northy @northy ... Got out the tripod and zoom lens. Haven't done a zoom burst for a long time. It's always fun to see what you get.
August 21st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice result!
August 21st, 2022  
☠northy ace
Oh yes! This is lovely…. Nice response to the challenge!
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise