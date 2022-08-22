Sign up
Photo 3631
sunset in orange
For a few minutes, just before the sun hits the horizon, the western sky puts on a brilliant show of color.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3985
photos
215
followers
171
following
994% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st August 2022 7:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
orange
,
silhouette
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colour and layers.
August 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow amazing shot fav
August 23rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh ho yes yes!
August 23rd, 2022
