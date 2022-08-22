Previous
sunset in orange
sunset in orange

For a few minutes, just before the sun hits the horizon, the western sky puts on a brilliant show of color.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Gorgeous colour and layers.
August 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow amazing shot fav
August 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh ho yes yes!
August 23rd, 2022  
