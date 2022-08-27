Previous
fishing by aecasey
fishing

Sally challenged me to break a common rule of photography. Here the subject is centered (ignored rule of thirds), the foreground is cluttered, and the tree on the left creates an odd, partial frame. Still, there's something about the scene I like.
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Sally @salza ... I struggled with rule breaking, mainly because some broken rules are used for certain techniques. Hope this one works, at least somewhat.
August 29th, 2022  
You are right, it is still a great shot of this lovely setting. I like the different layers too.
August 29th, 2022  
