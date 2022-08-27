Sign up
Photo 3636
fishing
Sally challenged me to break a common rule of photography. Here the subject is centered (ignored rule of thirds), the foreground is cluttered, and the tree on the left creates an odd, partial frame. Still, there's something about the scene I like.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3990
photos
215
followers
171
following
996% complete
View this month »
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
Canon EOS 80D
26th August 2022 3:46pm
Tags
fishing
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-525
April
ace
Sally
@salza
... I struggled with rule breaking, mainly because some broken rules are used for certain techniques. Hope this one works, at least somewhat.
August 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
You are right, it is still a great shot of this lovely setting. I like the different layers too.
August 29th, 2022
