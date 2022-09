butterfly hdr

kali challenged me to use a function of my camera that I was unfamiliar with. I learned my camera does in-camera hdr in jpeg. I tried some compositions is various places using my tripod, but then came across this little butterfly. I couldn't get the tripod set up quickly, so this is a 3 exposure handheld hdr. You can see a bit of movement, but overall I really liked this image. I thought the ghost of movement rather brought it to life.