Previous
Next
dried wildflower by aecasey
Photo 3657

dried wildflower

They were tiny flowers, and now they are tiny seed heads. Lovely shape.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise