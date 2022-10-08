Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3671
rings
Annie challenged me to use circles as the subject for my photos. I didn't realize this old wood pile had dried out quite so much, though the rings are still visible.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4026
photos
209
followers
165
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th October 2022 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rings
,
wood
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-531
April
ace
Annie
@annied
I tried to bring the rings out in my edit. I didn't realize how dried the old woodpile has gotten.
October 10th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A nice edit
October 10th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Shows so well in b&w
October 11th, 2022
Annie D
ace
@aecasey
the trunk section is a great circle itself :)
October 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close