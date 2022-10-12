Sign up
well used
Wendy challenged me to do a still life with a western theme...maybe with a saddle and bridle. No bridle here, but an old, worn cowboy hat, some well used gloves, and a rope on a saddle.
April
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
I pulled out an old kid's Texan Hereford saddle tooled with roses and shot about 50 photos. Then my husband pulled out this old kid's Newberry saddle made by a local saddle shop 60 years or so ago, and wanted me to use that saddle. So ... more pictures. Took me quite awhile to get a still life composition that I thought worked. Saddles are hard!
October 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
You nailed the challenge with this fabulous shot!
October 15th, 2022
Wendy
ace
This is awesome! I love that you gave it a vintage look with your B&W.
Really well done, April! A FAV!
Really well done, April! A FAV!
October 15th, 2022
Really well done, April! A FAV!