minimal leaf by aecasey
Photo 3699

minimal leaf

The leaves have all fallen and dried. Autumn is fading away.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Milanie ace
Like the minimal look
November 7th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Captures beautifully a moment in time.
November 7th, 2022  
