Photo 3699
minimal leaf
The leaves have all fallen and dried. Autumn is fading away.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4063
photos
209
followers
166
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th November 2022 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
minimal
,
owo-5
Milanie
ace
Like the minimal look
November 7th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Captures beautifully a moment in time.
November 7th, 2022
