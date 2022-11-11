Previous
frosted buttes by aecasey
frosted buttes

Took two senior pets to the visiting chiropractor/acupuncture veterinarian. Though the frost wasn't as heavy here, I liked how the lightly frosted trees framed the frosted pine trees and buttes.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this frosty scene.
November 13th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Nicely framed scene.
November 13th, 2022  
