Photo 3720
cat eye
Had on my macro lens and she was holding still ...
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th November 2022 11:13am
cat
eye
april-pets
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up
November 28th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Cool capture ❤️👌
November 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up.
November 28th, 2022
