Photo 3723
one at a time?
No ... it was a race of all she could get in her hands.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
Taken
30th November 2022 4:34pm
Tags
hands
,
play
,
marbles
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
