Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3725
anything left?
Though the chickadees usually eat from the window feeders, this one joined some ground feeding birds to see if the squirrel left anything behind. It hadn't, so I filled the feeders.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4097
photos
212
followers
168
following
1020% complete
View this month »
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd December 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
chickadee
,
april-birds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close