Previous
Next
tiny icicles by aecasey
Photo 3730

tiny icicles

The pine trees in the windbreaks are decked out in white, with lots of tiny sparkling icicles.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Those tiny sunbursts are wonderful, and the bokeh is lovely.
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise