sunning by aecasey
Photo 3733

sunning

Beautiful morning ... lovely day. There was quite a gathering of cats enjoying the morning sun. I didn't realize we had so many yellows!
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
A great furry portrait
December 14th, 2022  
