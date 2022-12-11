Sign up
Photo 3733
sunning
Beautiful morning ... lovely day. There was quite a gathering of cats enjoying the morning sun. I didn't realize we had so many yellows!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4105
photos
213
followers
168
following
1023% complete
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th December 2022 9:31am
Tags
yellow
,
cat
,
april-pets
Corinne C
ace
A great furry portrait
December 14th, 2022
