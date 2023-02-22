Sign up
Photo 3801
glass eyes
Another from the aging dolls. This little baby doll must have glass eyes, as they are still clear and sharp. It has a 1956 date on its back. It must have been one of mine. I might clean her up and keep her awhile.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
doll
,
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-551
April
ace
Petespost
@mirroroflife
Another baby doll image. I like how this baby doll could actually look at the camera. Although probably ten years older than the others, she's in much better shape.
February 26th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Ooh I bet under the grime, and with some clothes on, she'll scrub up nicely
February 26th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Those eyes are quite intense. The ones in the background are definitely eerie
February 26th, 2023
