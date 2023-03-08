Previous
ice by aecasey
Photo 3815

ice

What was supposed to be snow started as a heavy, windy mist. It coated and froze on the east sides of everything. The junipers looked so odd with a thick layer of ice on just one side.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

ace
@aecasey
Diana ace
A wonderful frozen image so beautifully captured. I love the icy crystals.
March 11th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
March 11th, 2023  
