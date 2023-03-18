Previous
snowflake by aecasey
Photo 3825

snowflake

It was cold last night, and it is cold this morning. Cold enough for frozen bubbles, except I don't have any bubble mix ready and the sun is out. There were lots of tiny snowflakes on surfaces, though, so tiny snowflake it is.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Lynne
Wonderful. I would love to try photographing a snowflake some day but here in N Central Texas, our temps just don't get low enough and our humidity is too high. This is beautiful
March 20th, 2023  
