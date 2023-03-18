Sign up
Photo 3825
snowflake
It was cold last night, and it is cold this morning. Cold enough for frozen bubbles, except I don't have any bubble mix ready and the sun is out. There were lots of tiny snowflakes on surfaces, though, so tiny snowflake it is.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4199
photos
216
followers
167
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th March 2023 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
snowflake
,
april-snowflake
Lynne
Wonderful. I would love to try photographing a snowflake some day but here in N Central Texas, our temps just don't get low enough and our humidity is too high. This is beautiful
March 20th, 2023
