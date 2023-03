townsend's solitaire

Mom's new neighbors have some bird feeders set up in their yard. It's nice to see the birds back in her yard as mom fed the birds for years and years. The neighbors are really nice people. I feel bad, as I've let mom's yard go and they are working so hard to bring life back into their yard, but they understand their neighbor is an absentee owner. I do hate neglecting her yard, but there's just so much other things that need attention.