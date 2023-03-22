Sign up
Photo 3829
mr pepper
Youngest needed some peppers for supper prep. I liked this one because of it's little extra. I've never done a green pepper image, though I always find them amusing. I had my fun, and she got her delicious supper.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4203
photos
215
followers
166
following
1049% complete
Tags
pepper
,
green pepper
Diana
ace
Such a fun shot, she must have loved it too!
March 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
March 24th, 2023
