mr pepper by aecasey
Photo 3829

mr pepper

Youngest needed some peppers for supper prep. I liked this one because of it's little extra. I've never done a green pepper image, though I always find them amusing. I had my fun, and she got her delicious supper.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Such a fun shot, she must have loved it too!
March 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
March 24th, 2023  
