sunset by aecasey
sunset

You saw my eastern horizon sunrise earlier this week. Here's a view to the west. The sun has moved north of the road now.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Kathie
Nice, dramatic capture!
March 24th, 2023  
