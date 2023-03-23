Sign up
Photo 3830
sunset
You saw my eastern horizon sunrise earlier this week. Here's a view to the west. The sun has moved north of the road now.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
1
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4204
photos
215
followers
166
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd March 2023 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
Kathie
Nice, dramatic capture!
March 24th, 2023
