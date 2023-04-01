Previous
Next
gull by aecasey
Photo 3839

gull

Parking lot seagull ... there were a dozen or so hanging around. I've always wanted a seagull photo, though I thought it would be around water, not a parking lot. Does this count as a "bird's eye view?"
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise