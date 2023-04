bird's eye view

Fran gave me the challenge of the topic "bird's eye view." Our geography is flat ... our local architecture is not tall ... so I was a bit stumped. But we ran to town today for groceries (winter storm coming) and with blue skies I ventured to the top of Scotts Bluff for a look over the river valley. It's been a few years since I've been here. I forgot how expansive the view is.