Previous
Next
robin by aecasey
Photo 3842

robin

A flock of robins have been sheltering in the junipers where they are out of the wind and have berries. The storm? It is very windy, there is thick ice everywhere, and it is cold. But, there is not much snow. We got lucky.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is fabulous
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise