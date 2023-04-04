Sign up
robin
robin
A flock of robins have been sheltering in the junipers where they are out of the wind and have berries. The storm? It is very windy, there is thick ice everywhere, and it is cold. But, there is not much snow. We got lucky.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
1
2
April
ace
ace
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4216
photos
216
followers
165
following
1052% complete
View this month
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
1
1
2
365
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
4th April 2023 4:29pm
snow
bird
robin
april-birds
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous
April 6th, 2023
