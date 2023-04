wood ducks

Checked eBird for any birding hotspots around Scottsbluff and Lake Minatare as tomorrow is grocery day. A birder posted sighting 46 species in his visit there, so I decided another birding expedition was in order. Saw loads of migratory waterfowl...White Pelicans, Sandhills Cranes, and so many different ducks, but they were all too far away to photograph. Thankfully this pair of Wood Ducks were along the shoreline and flew up into the trees. Wood ducks are a first for me!